Nicki Minaj has secured a minor victory in her ongoing legal dispute with a former employee. Last week, Minaj (real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty) was accused of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a civil lawsuit filed by her ex-manager.

Although Minaj (through her legal representation) vehemently denies Brandon Garrett’s claims that did not stop local law enforcement from getting involved. Shortly after the case gained steam, the Detroit Police department supposedly filed for a warrant for Nicki Minaj’s arrest. However, according to TMZ, that request has officially been denied by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. But Minaj isn’t in the clear just yet.

A law enforcement force told the outlet that even though the request was denied due to “insufficient evidence,” the matter is still being investigated. Officers have begun to look into the details surrounding the claims in order to gather proper evidence.

Garrett claimed that on April 20, 2024, backstage of Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop at Little Caesars Arena she struck “him on the right side of his face with an open hand” and later his right wrist. Officers are allegedly searching for materials to substantiate his allegation. If evidence is found, they will refile the paperwork with the updated supporting evidence.

Judd Burstein, Nicki Minaj’s lawyer, denies Garrett’s allegations. “It is completely false and frivolous,” he said in a statement to the outlet. “We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”