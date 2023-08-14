Here Are The Paredes De Coura Festival Set Times For 2023

Praia do Taboão, Paredes de Coura, Portugal will once again host the Vodafone Paredes de Coura Festival, one of the most popular summer music festivals in Portugal. The festival takes place this Wednesday, August 16 – Saturday, August 19, with a bill featuring Black Midi, Snail Mail, The Walkmen, and Wilco. Other artists featured on the lineup include Domi & JD Beck, Dry Cleaning, Jessie Ware, Kenny Beats, Little Simz, Lorde, Loyle Carner, Snail Mail, Sudan Archives, Yo La Tengo, and Yung Lean.

You can see the set times for this year’s festival, which features two stages and four days of music, below. The Yorn Stage is described by the fest’s organizers as one of the novelties of the edition marking 30 years of Paredes de Coura Festival” and “A stage full of fresh musical talent of various styles.” Meanwhile, the campsite will feature a whole market so those onsite don’t miss a thing. You can find the full list of set times below, and get more information here.

The Paredes de Coura Festival is just one of the many festivals taking place this weekend, including Pukkelpop Festival in Belgium with Boygenius, Billie Eilish, Ethel Cain, Florence & The Machine, Steve Lacy, and more, and All Points East in the UK with Stormzy, Sampha, and Kehlani.