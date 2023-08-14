Here Are The All Points East Festival Set Times For 2023

This weekend, All Points East returns to London’s Victoria Park with a lineup that includes Aphex Twin, Dermot Kennedy, Haim, The Strokes, and Stormzy. The 10-day festival kicks off Friday, August 18, with This Is What I Mean Day. Stormzy will headline, supported by Kehlani and Sampha, with Knucks, Lucky Daye, WSTRN, Ms Banks, and more set to appear. Gates open at 3 pm, and you can find the set times below.

3:00 PM – 4:15 PM – Gilles Peterson @ 6 Music Stage

3:20 PM – 3:45 PM – JayO @ Cupra North Arena

3:30 PM – 3:55 PM – Trebla @ East Stage

3:50 PM – 4:30 PM – Nippa @ West Stage

3:55 PM – 4:25 PM – Natanya @ TBA

4:05 PM – 4:35 PM – Amaria BB @ Cupra North Arena

4:15 PM – 5:10 PM – DJ Karaba @ 6 Music Stage

4:25 PM – 5:00 PM – Debbie @ East Stage

4:55 PM – 5:35 PM – Dankie Sounds @ Cupra North Arena

5:00 PM – 5:40 PM – Elmiene @ West Stage

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM – Tamera @ TBA

5:10 PM – 6:05 PM – Jordss @ 6 Music Stage

5:30 PM – 6:10 PM – Lucky Daye @ East Stage

6:05 PM – 6:55 PM – Ms Banks @ Cupra North Arena

6:05 PM – 7:35 PM – Rampage Sound @ 6 Music Stage

6:10 PM – 6:55 PM – Knucks @ West Stage

6:10 PM – 6:40 PM – Tay Iwar @ TBA

6:45 PM – 7:45 PM – Sampha @ East Stage

6:50 PM – 7:20 PM –- No Signal @ E3 Stage

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Kehlani @ West Stage

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM – WSTRN @ Cupra North Arena

7:35 PM – 8:30 PM – Dreamcastmoe @ 6 Music Stage

8:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Dexter in the newsagent @ TBA

8:40 PM – 10:55 PM – Stormzy @ East Stage