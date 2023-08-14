Here Are The Pukkelpop Set Times For 2023

Belgium’s Pukkelpop Festival is returning this weekend with an incredibly great lineup. For those who are attending, they might be wondering who to catch, where they’re playing, and on what stage.

Thankfully, we have you covered. Here’s what to know about the 2023 set times for the three main days.

On Friday, Nessa Barrett will be on the Marquee stage at 3:25-4:25 p.m. Shortly after, Ethel Cain will play on the Club stage from 4:30-5:20. Other key acts to note are: Years & Years at 6:40-7:40 (Main Stage), M83 at 7:45-8:45 (Marquee), Boygenius at 9:55-10:55 (Marquee), and Billie Eilish at 11-12:30 (Main Stage). Throughout the rest of the night, DJ acts will keep the party going.

Then, for Saturday, the festivities continue with acts including Tom Odell at 2-2:50 (Main Stage), Fousheé at 3:45-4:35 (Club), Jessie Ware at 4:35-5:35 (Marquee), Turnstile at 5:35-6:35 (Main Stage), Muna at 5:40-6:30 (Club), Limp Bizkit at 7:35-8:35 (Main Stage), Steve Lacy at 10:35-11:35, and more.

Finally, for the final day of Pukkelpop 2023, Sunday’s acts feature Dropkick Murphys at 3:55-4:55 (Main Stage), Girl In Red at 5-6 (Marquee), Macklemore at 6:05-7:05 (Main Stage), King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at 7:10-8:10 (Marquee), Florence & The Machine at 8:15-9:30 (Main Stage), and The Killers at 10:40-12 a.m. On the Boiler Room and Club stages, the festival continues until 3 a.m.

To view the complete list of set times, visit Pukkelpop’s website.

