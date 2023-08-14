Over the weekend, Lorde had the internet buzzing after two new songs were included during her set at Boardmasters Festival. Rumored to be titled “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink” according to a setlist, the videos from her performance immediately started circulating.

She also started playing an alternate version of her Solar Power track, “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All.)” This, coupled with the fact that the musician had been teasing a new record days earlier, had fan speculation running wild.

“After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you,” she captioned a recent Instagram post. “No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

However, Lorde has since shut down the possibility of the tracks being on her next album after she commented back to a fan on Instagram.

“Haha I’m serious literally just decided to set these free from my laptop,” Lorde responded. “But they’re not bad eh… Beautiful and fun for fests I thought.”

While it now seems less likely that Lorde will be giving “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink” an official release, fans still can watch her performing the songs in some crowd-shot videos below.