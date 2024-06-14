The Despicable Me franchise has been very good to Pharrell: He’s been involved on the music side of things since the first movie, and the second film’s breakout hit “Happy” was a No. 1 single and is the biggest song of Pharrell’s career. Well, Despicable Me 4 is set to hit theaters in July, and ahead of that, Pharrell has a new song from the movie, sharing “Double Life” today.

The tune isn’t as general and movie-agnostic as something like “Happy” (“Who will you be tonight? / That’s the question / Who will Gru be tonight? / That’s the question,” goes the song’s refrain), but it has a great groove and that Gru refrain is actually catchy as hell. This probably won’t be a world-changing single like “Happy,” but it’s in the upper tier of kids movie soundtrack fare.

This follows the Black Yacht Rock album Pharrell quietly released earlier this year. Uproxx named it one of the best albums of 2024 so far, and Uproxx’s Aaron Williams noted, “The most compelling thing about this album is watching a master at work, with a focused goal, crafting some of the best music of a long and storied career in service of shedding light on an oft-maligned musical mode.”

Listen to “Double Life” above.