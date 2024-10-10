Pharrell Believes We’ll Have People Living On Mars In The Near Future

Over the past handful of years, humanity has been really into Mars. We’ve been taking some pictures up there, and Elon Musk has his sights set on a mission to the red planet. The biggest Mars idea is that people will eventually live there, and Pharrell doesn’t think that’s too far off, he revealed on a new episode of Hot Ones shared today (October 10).

At around 11 minutes into the interview, host Sean Evans made note of Pharrell’s apparent ability to make accurate predictions about the future. So, on that note, he asked Pharrell for his take on some future predictions. He began by asking if Pharrell thinks there will be a human colony on Mars “in our lifetime.” Pharrell responded, “Yes, because I think that it’s possible to terraform that planet. I think the conditions aren’t too far off for them to do the work that they would need to do to make it happen.”

Evans also asked if there’s anything that excites or scares Pharrell about the future of music and he responded, “You know, creativity bifurcates, and if you were to ask somebody 15 years ago about what music is right now, what is OK to say now, they’d be surprised. What it’s not OK to say right now, they’d be surprised. That’s just an effect of, like, the evolution in humanity.”

Pharrell also discussed his relationship with luxury, saying, “I’m not a materials person in terms of wanting those things as much. I mean, I’m grateful for what I have and I’m cool. I’m not looking for too much more than just experience and the ability to design and do partnerships. I’m enjoying that, I’m enjoying just designing and artistically iterating.”

Check out the full episode above.