On Saturday, much of social media pounced upon learning that Elon Musk, the world’s most eccentric billionaire, would be hosting SNL for some reason. Then came an excellent example of why people aren’t happy it: In a recent interview, as per Deadline, Musk casually admitted that his big hoped-for mission to Mars, which he hopes will lead to a mass colonization of the angry red planet, will probably end in scores of deaths.

“You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food,” Musk told Peter Diamandis, founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation for scientific discovery. The CEO of Space X has been trying to get regular people, not just astronauts, to join him on their trek to the fourth planet from the sun. But he wasn’t going to say it was safe. Instead he warned people it would be “arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive.”

Musk laughed during much of this, which may not have inspired confidence. “Honestly, a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning,” he said, adding that it’s “not for everyone.” With a chuckle he said it’s “Volunteers only!”

Musk has spent the last decade testing out various rockets, trying to perfect interstellar travel. It hasn’t always worked out. A number of his rockets have blown up by one way or another. In March of this year, one rocket landed safely and then blew up seconds later. But Musk has remained optimistic — well, as optimistic as one can be while blurting out that participants will die, or at least not eat good food. And he believes that by 2026 a million people will be on Mars.

Anyway, at least he’s honest?

(Via Deadline)