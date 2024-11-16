Pharrell has found himself in the middle of controversy yet again. but this time it has nothing to do with his hot takes on celebrities’ involvement in politics.

In the famed producer’s animated biopic, Piece By Piece, he showcased his ability to maintain his cool under pressure. Following after the GQ Men Of The Year Party in West Hollywood, California onlookers witnessed it firsthand. As the “Happy” musician attempted to leave the annual shindig, held on November 14, Pharrell was aggressively confronted outside of his car service.

During the exchange, captured by The Hollywood Fix (viewable here), the animal rights advocates can be heard screaming: “Shame on you, you animal murder. You are a loser. What type of person still uses fur?”

Initially, Pharrell lashes back at the protester mocking them repeating back, “Shame on you.” Then as the cameras grew closer, Pharrell let his frustrations go. He then says, “I don’t use fur. God bless you.”

Afterward, Pharrell attempts to cut their tension with a hug. However, the activists were not open to the embrace. Back in September, Pharrell’s Piece By Piece screening, the event was crashed by PETA supporters carrying a sign which read: “Pharrell: Stop Killing Animals For Fashion.”

PETA and Pharrell jagged relationship is tied to his post as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director.