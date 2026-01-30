The Grammys Should Catch Up To PinkPantheress

In 2025, we received exceptional projects from Black women in electronic dance music: Kelela equipping her talents for an enchanting jazz-filled live album, hypnotic club grooves from Rochelle Jordan, Amaarae’s ode to Black diasporic dance music, Sudan Archives’ sensual fusion of techno and house, two albums by FKA Twigs for the pregame/afters, and keiyaA’s layered experimental sophomore album.

These projects are often applauded by other Black women and femmes while simultaneously acknowledging the reclamation of dance music’s inherently Black roots. In the music industry, Black women have to work twice as hard to bend the limitations of genres, and that notion is understood by PinkPantheress: “People are less willing to listen to electronic music that is made by a Black woman,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter refers to herself as a producer first, crediting her days using GarageBand as the foundation of her artistry. Billboard doubled down on this by awarding her the Producer Of The Year award at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music ceremony. In her speech, she mentioned that it took “a lot in the [two-step drum and bass] genre to be recognized on a wider scale.” Filled with gratitude and visibly flustered after receiving the award, she also reaffirmed that it’s common for herself and other Black women to not be taken seriously in the electronic dance music business.

Nearly two years later, PinkPantheress received her first two Grammy nominations, in the Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Record categories. If you revisit her two prior projects — To Hell with It and Heaven Knows — a Grammy nomination was clearly in the cards.

Fancy That, PinkPantheress’ second mixtape, is a concise 20 minutes of booming club bangers and playful lyricism. Its lead single, “Tonight,” was previewed on TikTok in mid-March and commenced the progressive thrill for her next album, which arrived in early May. Not like PinkPantheress needs this adrenaline rush from digital virality — her charm and tendency to be online allows her to connect with her fan base in an accessible fashion.

Notoriously known as Gen Z’s pop star princess, PinkPantheress blends breakbeat, jungle, UK garage, drum and bass, two-step, and pop, accompanied by lyrics that directly explore death, love, and desire. Her clever samples on Fancy That range from Florida rapper Nardo Wick on “Noises” to Panic! At The Disco on “Tonight,” furthering evidence from prior projects that she’s a skilled archivist for resurrecting timeless tracks on a funky beat.

The album transported listeners into a glimpse of PinkPantheress’ childhood — filled with UK garage and adorned with Y2K accessories — and its admiration glided through summer into fall following the October release of a star-studded remix album. Walking down the path paved by pioneers like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, and Destiny’s Child and continued by modern songstresses Kelela, Rochelle Jordan, and Tinashe, PinkPantheress’ talent for remixing all three of her projects is a rare skill. Featuring collaborations with Basement Jaxx, Kaytranada, Seventeen, Zara Larsson, JT, Kylie Minogue, and other artists, DJs, and producers, Fancy Some More? is bound to make you boogie more than its predecessor.

In an interview with Complex, PinkPantheress lamented about the connection between online stardom and the hurdles she encounters, such as being stereotyped as a TikTok artist. This one-dimensional view of her is presented through unwarranted comments about her musicality, often resembling microaggressions. Clearly, her talent surpasses TikTok.