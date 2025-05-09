In the video for PinkPantheress‘ new single, “Illegal,” the British dance-pop producer-singer sends a boy into a tailspin as he crushes over her after a chance meeting in the street that might just be more. Throughout the video, animated sequences splay plaid patterns across the screen as the couple’s animated avatars extend the chase, capturing the way it feels to be head-over-heels for someone on the inside.

“Illegal” appears on PinkPantheress’ new mixtape, Fancy That, which dropped today on Warner Records after being announced in March. The song reworks Underworld’s “Dark and Long (Dark Train),” while the tape sees Pink extend the range of her production to encompass even more variety and a deep understanding of dance music history. The tape is also home to the previously released songs “Tonight” and “Fancy.”

In a press statement, PinkPantheress said of the single, “‘Illegal’ feels like coming home, it’s garage, gritty, and takes me right back to where I started with music. I’ve always loved that raw, late-night energy, and sampling Underworld felt like the perfect way to tap into that spirit while making it my own.”

Meanwhile, Fancy That is “all about feeling the music in your body. I wanted to create something where dance is part of the story. i’m excited to have gotten back to my production roots for this project and i consider this to be my fancy era, very kitsch and colourful. It’s raw, fun, and completely movement-driven and i’m so excited to share it.”

Watch PinkPantheress’ “Illegal” video above.

Fancy That is out now via Warner Records. You can find more info here.