Playboi Carti was due to embark on his Antagonist Tour next week supported by his Opium Collective compatriots Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Ken Carson, but it looks like the Vamps will have to wait until next year to rage out with their king. Although new Florida dates had been added to the tour as recently as early this month, reps for Carti sent out a press release today announcing that all the dates had been rescheduled to 2024.

You can find the new dates below.

11/19/23 — Dublin, IE 3Arena

11/21/23 — Manchester, UK AO Arena

11/22/23 — London, UK The O2

11/24/23 — Brussels, BE Forest National

11/25/23 — Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

11/27/23 — Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/29/23 — Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/30/23 — Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/2/23 — Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

12/4/23 — Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

01/14/24 — Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

01/15/24 — Denver, CO Ball Arena

01/17/24 — Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

01/18/24 — Austin, TX Moody Center

01/19/24 — Houston, TX Toyota Center

01/23/24 — Miami, FL Kaseya Center

01/24/24 — Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

01/25/24 — Orlando, FL Amway Center

01/27/24 — Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

01/28/24 — Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

01/29/24 — Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

01/31/24 — New York, NY Madison Square Garden

02/01/24 — Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

02/02/24 — Boston, MA TD Garden

02/04/24 — Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/06/24 — Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

02/07/24 — Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

02/08/24 — Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

02/12/24 — Chicago, IL United Center

02/13/24 — Minneapolis, MN Target Center

02/14/24 — Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

02/17/24 — Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

02/18/24 — Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

02/21/24 — Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

02/22/24 — San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

02/24/24 — San Francisco, CA Chase Center

02/25/24 — Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

02/28/24 — Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

02/29/24 — Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TBC — Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

TBC — Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse