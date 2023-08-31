Playboi Carti was due to embark on his Antagonist Tour next week supported by his Opium Collective compatriots Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Ken Carson, but it looks like the Vamps will have to wait until next year to rage out with their king. Although new Florida dates had been added to the tour as recently as early this month, reps for Carti sent out a press release today announcing that all the dates had been rescheduled to 2024.
You can find the new dates below.
11/19/23 — Dublin, IE 3Arena
11/21/23 — Manchester, UK AO Arena
11/22/23 — London, UK The O2
11/24/23 — Brussels, BE Forest National
11/25/23 — Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
11/27/23 — Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/29/23 — Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/30/23 — Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/2/23 — Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
12/4/23 — Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
01/14/24 — Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
01/15/24 — Denver, CO Ball Arena
01/17/24 — Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
01/18/24 — Austin, TX Moody Center
01/19/24 — Houston, TX Toyota Center
01/23/24 — Miami, FL Kaseya Center
01/24/24 — Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
01/25/24 — Orlando, FL Amway Center
01/27/24 — Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
01/28/24 — Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
01/29/24 — Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
01/31/24 — New York, NY Madison Square Garden
02/01/24 — Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
02/02/24 — Boston, MA TD Garden
02/04/24 — Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/06/24 — Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
02/07/24 — Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
02/08/24 — Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
02/12/24 — Chicago, IL United Center
02/13/24 — Minneapolis, MN Target Center
02/14/24 — Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
02/17/24 — Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
02/18/24 — Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
02/21/24 — Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
02/22/24 — San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
02/24/24 — San Francisco, CA Chase Center
02/25/24 — Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
02/28/24 — Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02/29/24 — Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TBC — Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
TBC — Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse