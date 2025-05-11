Here Is Playboi Carti’s 2025 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Setlist

Much to the dismay of fans, last year Playboi Carti canceled his headlining Antagonist tour. To make up for it, the “All Red” rapper went all out for his performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2024 and the festival’s 2025 installment in California.

To ensure his supporters have the chance to experience his new chart-topping album, I Am Music (also referred to as Music), he is joining The Weeknd on the 2025 After Hours Til Dawn tour. On May 8, the string of shows kicked off at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.

Continue below to view Playboi Carti’s After Hours Til Dawn tour setlist (according to Setlist.fm) and its remaining dates.