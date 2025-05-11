Here Is Playboi Carti’s 2025 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Setlist

Much to the dismay of fans, last year Playboi Carti canceled his headlining Antagonist tour. To make up for it, the “All Red” rapper went all out for his performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2024 and the festival’s 2025 installment in California.
To ensure his supporters have the chance to experience his new chart-topping album, I Am Music (also referred to as Music), he is joining The Weeknd on the 2025 After Hours Til Dawn tour. On May 8, the string of shows kicked off at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.
Continue below to view Playboi Carti’s After Hours Til Dawn tour setlist (according to Setlist.fm) and its remaining dates.
Playboi Carti’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour Setlist
1. “Evil Jordan”
2. “Fe!n”
3. “Sky”
4. “Shoota”
5. “2024”
6. “Like Weezy”
7. “Crush”
8. “Fine Sh*t”
9. “Charge Dem Hoes A Fee”
10. “Good Credit”
11. “Magnolia”
12. “HBA”
13. “Olympian”
14. “Type Sh*t”
The Weeknd’s 2025 Tour Dates: After Hours Til Dawn
05/24 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
06/05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/10 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/25 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
06/26 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
07/08 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
07/24 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
08/12 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/15 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
* without Playboi Carti