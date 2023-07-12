Fans waiting with bated breath for news of Playboi Carti’s next tour can finally exhale; the genre-bending, mystery-shrouded rapper has announced the dates for his upcoming Antagonist Tour. The Antagonist Tour is set to kick off in September, with Carti joined by his Opium Collective compadres Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Ken Carson. Pre-sale is set to begin on July 12 at noon local time, followed by the general sale on July 14 at noon. You can get more info here.

Carti last released a full-length album in 2020, Whole Lotta Red. Since then, he’s teased a few potential projects, including a follow-up album titled simply Music, a possible joint album with longtime collaborator Lil Uzi Vert, and another joint project with rising star YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Unfortunately, it also turned out he had one other thing in common with NBA YoungBoy: A pretty sh*tty disposition toward women. He was arrested in December last year for felony aggravated assault for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

Anyway, you can see the tour dates below.

09/06/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

09/09/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/13/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/15/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/16/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*~

09/17/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

09/20/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/23/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/26/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/27/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/01/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

10/04/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/05/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/06/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/13/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/14/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/19/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/21/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/22/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

11/24/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/25/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/27/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/29/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/30/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/02/2023 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

12/04/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

*Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.

~Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.