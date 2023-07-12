Fans waiting with bated breath for news of Playboi Carti’s next tour can finally exhale; the genre-bending, mystery-shrouded rapper has announced the dates for his upcoming Antagonist Tour. The Antagonist Tour is set to kick off in September, with Carti joined by his Opium Collective compadres Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Ken Carson. Pre-sale is set to begin on July 12 at noon local time, followed by the general sale on July 14 at noon. You can get more info here.
Carti last released a full-length album in 2020, Whole Lotta Red. Since then, he’s teased a few potential projects, including a follow-up album titled simply Music, a possible joint album with longtime collaborator Lil Uzi Vert, and another joint project with rising star YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Unfortunately, it also turned out he had one other thing in common with NBA YoungBoy: A pretty sh*tty disposition toward women. He was arrested in December last year for felony aggravated assault for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.
Anyway, you can see the tour dates below.
09/06/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
09/09/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/13/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/15/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/16/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*~
09/17/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
09/20/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/23/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/26/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/27/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/28/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/30/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/01/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*
10/04/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/05/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/06/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/09/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/11/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/13/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/14/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/19/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/21/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/22/2023 — London, UK @ The O2
11/24/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/25/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/27/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/29/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/30/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/02/2023 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
12/04/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
*Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.
~Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.