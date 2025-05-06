As music and fashion have become more closely entwined than ever in recent years, rappers have begun receiving invites into rooms previously unimagined. For instance, at last night’s Met Gala, the guest list ran the gamut from critical darlings like André 3000 to fan favorites like Future and Megan Thee Stallion, along with Met fixture ASAP Rocky.

One rapper who didn’t make it in — and seemed pretty upset about it — was Playboi Carti, who instead posted photos of his outfit on his secondary Instagram page, writing in the caption: “MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD.” He also acknowledged his date for the night, self-declared blogger and model Giovanna Ramos, writing, “@ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*CK EM”

Their ensembles were allegedly put together by the brand Chrome Hearts, according to Carti’s tags, and while they stretched the Met’s proposed theme of Black Dandyism, it’s not like all that many of the accepted guests were on-theme either (or even knew what it was).

However, some fans online are pretty skeptical of his declaration, openly wondering whether Carti was even invited (Chrome Hearts certainly isn’t one of the legacy design houses that normally warrants an invite to the fashion event of the year). Maybe next year, Carti.