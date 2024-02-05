Grammys Week is always a chaotic time in Los Angeles. In addition to preparations for the “Biggest Night In Music,” it’s a time when all the producers, managers, writers, publicists, assistants, and A&Rs finally come together in one place to catch up and plot the year ahead at a host of gatherings, from exclusive listening events to rooftop brunches — like The Labels Brunch, hosted by Uproxx and Velcro Records at the Remington in Beverly Hills and produced by Powerhouse Agency.

Taking over the stately penthouse, the Labels Brunch brought together a collection of some of music’s hottest up-and-coming acts for drinks, food, music, casino games, and the premiere of the music video for “To The Grave,” a new single from Polo G with G Herbo and Velcro Records artist HotBlock Jmoe. Also in attendance were rising stars like Backwood Brat, Domani, Fresco Trey, Kalan.FrFr, Journey Montana, MAF Teeski, Smiley, Tyla Yaweh, and YK Osiris, as well as rap pioneers like Too Short and Erick Sermon.

The brunch continued until well after sunset, as guests enjoyed some of LA’s finest catering courtesy of the Goldwing Group and DJ sets provided by Red Cup Nation. Special thanks go to Last Wave Entertainment, August Shore, Happy Dad, Fire, and Don Londres. Check out photos and videos from the Labels Brunch below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.