Polo G Was Reportedly Arrested On Weapons Charges In New York

According to New York’s PIX11, Polo G was arrested on gun charges on April 10 at The Dominick Hotel in Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department. A search warrant was executed at the hotel and the rapper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

The New York Post reports a maid who was cleaning the room found the gun, a Glock. Police were then called to the hotel and found the gun on a loveseat. There was a bullet in the chamber and nine in the magazine.

In a plea for no bail, Polo G’s attorney Stacey Richman said, “This man is 100% serious in terms of his work, in terms of his professionalism. He has absolutely no incentive to flee because he has a career he’s built.”

The rapper was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court and hit with a $25,000 cash bail, which he posted. His next court date is June 4, where he’ll be allowed to appear virtually.

Meanwhile, the rapper is currently preparing to release a new album, Hood Poet. The project was originally set to drop in September 2023, but Polo ultimately ended up deciding to delay the project, saying, “I’mma be postponing my album drop ’til further notice. Just getting back on track from a minor setback… it’ll be worth the wait. I promise.”