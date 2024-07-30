Unfortunately, due to ongoing legal woes, Polo G hasn’t been able to fulfill a promise him made to fans back in August 2023. Well, that’s until now. After several unforeseen delays, the “Sorrys & Ferraris” rapper’s long-awaited album, Hood Poet, finally has an official release date.

Today (July 30), Polo G took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the exciting news. “Hood Poet, August 9th,” he wrote. “The wait finally Over 🖤🖤.”

That information alone would have been sufficient. But after nearly a year of setbacks, Polo treated his followers to a bit more. “Plus, me and Smurk this Friday #weuhshoot,” he wrote.

A fresh collaboration between Lil Durk and Polo G set users online off.

“Finally getting my therapy collab, Polo G X Lil Durk yaayyyy🕺,” wrote one user.

Finally getting my therapy collab, polo g X lildurk yaayyyy🕺 pic.twitter.com/Wq6VeBAVnR — DeeDee🌟 (@DiianaD_) July 30, 2024

The forthcoming single will mark the project’s forth singles, following “Barely Holdin’ On,” “Distraction,” and “Angels In The Sky.”

According to the promotional graphic, Polo G shared alongside the newly unveiled artwork, Hood Poet will feature guest appearances by GloRilla, Future, Offset, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Hunxho, The Kid LaRoi, and Fridayy.

Hood Poet August 9th The Wait Finally Over 🖤🖤 + Me & Smurk This Friday #weuhshoot#freetrench Drop Purple Hearts in the comments if you ready 💜💜💜💜 Pre add here> https://t.co/MEEff7u0JK pic.twitter.com/a6Vs0toeiq — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) July 30, 2024

According to the tracklist uploaded to Apple Music, Hood Poet has a total of 18 tracks. With a release date formerly locked in, fans have one question—is a tour in the works?

Hood Poet is out on 8/9 via Columbia. Find more information here.