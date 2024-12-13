Polo G’s life may be filled with fast cars, private jets, and lavish jewels, but it wasn’t always that way. In fact, that is only a small slice of his day-to-day. On the “Darkside” rapper’s latest album, Hood Poet, Polo G dove into the hidden tragedies.

Today (December 13), he’s back on the storytelling kick. Polo G’s recent Hood Poet follow-up single, “Thug Memorials” is a gut-wrenching look at the sheer level of grief he copes with.

“And I was so lost for words, couldn’t even cry up at your funeral / I come from that corner where the hustlers trap and shooters shoot / Straight-eights and Scat Packs, they ain’t slidin’ in no Subaru / Turn you to a savage, what them hard times’ll do to you / All my homies died young, smokin’ ’til my mind numb / Steppin’ like a marchin’ band, might hit they block with nine drums / Took a lot of losses right where me and all my guys hung / Opps talkin’ sh*t, that left my pride stung,” he raps.

The tribute serves as a tribute to Polo G’s fallen friends and family. Although the record doesn’t feature any credited artists, it does prominently propel a controversial musician forward. Instead of Polo G taking a crack at singing, he used a sample of fellow Chicago native R. Kelly’s 2000 song “I Wish.” While other entertainers have walked back their past collaborations with the singer following his conviction for child pornography among other charges, Polo G doesn’t seem as bothered.

Listen to “Thug Memorials” above.

Hood Poet is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.