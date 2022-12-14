R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence for federal racketeering and sex trafficking. His reckoning and ultimate imprisonment are largely credited to a 2019 docuseries called Surviving R. Kelly, in which several of his victims came forward.

In the second part of the docuseries — Surviving R. Kelly, Part II, which premiered the following year — journalists, music industry experts, and some of his victims and associates took a look at the impact of the first documentary, and how it led to him being dropped from Sony, his ban from radio, and ultimately, his arrest.

The third and final installment will take a look at the process of his conviction and sentencing, as well as upcoming federal and state trials. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, is set to share a testimonial in the latest installment, as well as legal experts, journalists, victims, and parents of those who were targeted.

In the trailer, several activists and leaders of the #MuteRKelly movement are seen protesting outside of courtrooms. Some of Kelly’s supporters are seen, insisting that he is innocent. Toward the end of the trailer, journalist Jim Derogatis, who originally broke the story about R. Kelly’s infamous sex tape in 2002, said, “Kelly will go down in the history of music as the worst criminal predator ever.”

You can watch the trailer for Surviving, R. Kelly, Part III above.

Surviving R. Kelly, Part III airs January 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.