Recent reports have Polo G fans on edge. After the “Darkside” rapper’s legal woes (which allegedly included weapons, robbery, kidnapping, and assault charges) seemingly forced him to delay his Hood Poet album, a supposed new arrest could impact its supporting tour.

According to TMZ, Polo G was detained days ahead of his HOOD POET Tour. The outlet claims on October 19 Polo G was arrested on a new weapons charge but has since been released.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that Polo G was initially pulled over in San Fernando Valley, California for speeding. After that officers searched his vehicle, which allegedly yielded a loaded firearm.

By 5:33 p.m. local time, Polo G had been processed and assigned a housing location in the Van Nuys jail according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department database (viewable here).

Today (October 21), Polo G’s listing was updated to confirm Polo G had been released at 4:55 p.m. local time today. Polo G’s reason reason cites code 49B1. This code indicates that a person was released without bail due to an insufficient complaint. The release reason is marked as the warrantless detainment “RLSED PER 849(B)(1)PC A DETENTION ONLY,” which means “the officer is satisfied that there are insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint against the person arrested” according to California legislative website.

The file states Polo G is not scheduled to appear in court for the matter. Polo G has not publicly addressed the incident.