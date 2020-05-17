Nearly three months ago, Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion. He was only 20 year old. Just like that, a career with a great deal of promise was snatched away from the hip-hop community at its peak. Last week, his manager, Steven Victor, announced that the rapper’s debut album would arrive next month, but the question of who killed him still remains a mystery. It may stay that way for a while: According to TMZ, the LAPD has reportedly hit a few roadblocks in solving the case.

One hurdle: The LAPD has naturally been using most of its resources to fight against the virus. A source tells TMZ that battling the pandemic has been their top priority for the last two months, leaving few resources to crack the case. The source also said that when they have time they do go out and safely conduct face-to-face interviews. Days after the rapper’s death, it was reported that the break-in and the eventually shooting of Pop Smoke was not a robbery gone wrong but rather a targeted hit.

Meanwhile, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign released a new video for their song “Zoo York,” which featured an appearance from Pop Smoke.

