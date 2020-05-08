Earlier this week, Steven Victor, the manager of the late Pop Smoke, revealed in a statement that over the next year unreleased records would be shared in order to “build Pop Smoke’s legacy.” Victor also added that announcements regarding music projects and his foundation would be made in partnership with his estate. While new music from Pop Smoke has yet to arrive through his estate, fans of the late Brooklyn rapper have been granted the opportunity to hear his voice once again thanks to his placements on new albums by Nav and Lil Tjay.

Beginning with Nav, Pop Smoke returns the collaboration favor on their track, “Run It Up.” The song lands on Nav’s third album, Good Intentions and follows their “Wolves” track off the deluxe version of Pop Smoke’s Meet The Woo 2. Aside from the Pop Smoke feature, Good Intentions is an 18-track effort led by “Turks” that sports guest appearances from Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Don Toliver, and more.

As for Lil Tjay, Pop Smoke also returns the collaboration favor for the South Bronx rapper after the two connected on “Mannequin,” also from Meet The Woo 2. Appearing on Tjay’s State Of Emergency project, the track finds the two New York-bred artists join forces on “Zoo York” which also contains an appearance from fellow New Yorker Fivio Foreign. A shorter project compared to Nav’s album, Tjay delivers a 7-track project with help from Jay Critch, J.I. The Prince Of NY, and more. Lil Tjay also honored Pop Smoke following his death with his “Forever Pop.”

Press play on the videos above to hear Pop Smoke’s latest songs.

Good Intentions is out now via XO and Republic. Get it here.

State Of Emergency is out now via Columbia. Get it here.