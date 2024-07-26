Popeyes‘ new wings might just be Cardi B-approved after she dissed her recent late-night meal on social media. After Cardi shared some harsh criticism of the chicken chain’s new Honey Lemon Pepper flavor, Popeyes took her comments in stride with an official statement sharing appreciation for Cardi’s assessment. However, someone in charge over there took her thoughts seriously and decided to take a proactive strategy, inviting Cardi to the company’s test kitchen to make sure future flavors are Cardi-approved. For her part, Cardi didn’t seem to have any qualms about getting free chicken, enthusiastically agreeing.

“bardi gang, we need your help!” read a tweet from Popeyes’ official account. “legal won’t let us tag her, but since ya girl had some thoughts on our honey lemon pepper wings, we’d love to have her come thru the test kitchen to collab on some wing flavors. y’all do your thing.”

It didn’t take long for Cardi’s fans to alert her to the tweet, nor for her to offer her answer. “Free wings??? Where y’all at? COME PICK ME UP,” she gushed.

Free wings??? Where y’all at? COME PICK ME UP https://t.co/dkKCuwAvul — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 26, 2024

Honestly, this is genius marketing — suspiciously good, actually. It certainly appears to have the potential to be very effective in getting gaining interest for future flavors. After all, even if you’re not a huge Cardi fan, if the company can turn around her honest assessments, who wouldn’t be at least a little curious about how they did it? It wouldn’t even be Popeyes’ first collaboration with a rapper; in 2021, Popeyes teamed up with Cardi collaborator Megan Thee Stallion to release “Hottie Sauce” and an anime-inspired merch collection.