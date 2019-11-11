Getty Image

Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Returns To No. 1 For A Fifth Week And Sets A Chart Record

Last month, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding became the longest-running No. 1 album of 2019, thanks to its four weeks spent at the top of the chart. It turns out the album isn’t done breaking records: Hollywood’s Bleeding is No. 1 yet again (on the chart dated November 16), and has become the first album to enjoy five weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since Drake’s Scorpion did it in the summer of 2018.

Hollywood’s Bleeding has had an interesting ride to the top. It debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks before getting knocked off. It then returned for a fourth week, but again got ousted from No. 1, before now reclaiming the top spot for its third stint and fifth total week. In terms of chart success, Hollywood’s Bleeding is Malone’s biggest album: Beerbongs & Bentleys topped the chart for three weeks last year.

Previously, the album also helped set a chart record for Ozzy Osbourne, who features (with Travis Scott) on “Take What You Want”: The track recently became Osbourne’s first top-10 song in 30 years and three months, as his previous top-10 song was his 1989 Lita Ford duet “Close My Eyes Forever.”

If all that wasn’t enough, Malone also recently got an official Bud Light can with his face on it.

Read our review of Hollywood’s Bleeding here.

