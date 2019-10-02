Post Malone‘s love affair with Bud Light is pretty well documented. The Grapevine, Texas singer rocked out on the beer company’s dime during his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour last year, cross-promoting their brands with some pretty clever sponcon and generally aiding his growing number of exuberant performances with a can or two of the ubiquitous beverage. Now, the bond between Post and Bud Light is about to get even stronger as Bud Light announces the singer’s face will now grace a limited run of special edition cans available in cities on his Runaway Tour circuit.

Fans in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, McAllen, New Orleans, New York, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and Washington DC will be able to pick up a case of cans inspired by Post’s iconic tattoos (barbed wire, dragons, and swords) and featuring his face accompanied by the outline of Texas and steer skeletons. “I’m so excited for this can,” said Post in a press release. “It’s something I was very passionate about and it’s so sick to see my mug on a Bud Light can.”

Post isn’t the first singer associated with hip-hop to have his face put on a beverage can. In previous years, Sprite has collaborated with rappers like Kyle, MadeInTYO, and Vince Staples to put their likenesses on limited-edition cans of their own.

Check out Post’s Bud Light can below and his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, on streaming and in stores via Republic Records.