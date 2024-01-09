The top of the year usually marks the unofficial start of festival season, as that’s when the major events tend to start rolling out their lineups. Now, one of North America and the world’s biggest events, Bonnaroo, has unveiled its 2024 lineup.
It’s led by headlining sets from Pretty Lights and Fisher on Thursday, June 13; Post Malone on Friday the 14th; Red Hot Chili Peppers on Saturday the 15th; and Fred Again.. on Sunday the 16th.
Elsewhere on the poster are Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Badass, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr., TV Girl, Thundercat, Ashnikko, Brittany Howard, and more.
As for tickets, presale begins on January 11 at 10 a.m. CT, and those interested can sign up for a presale passcode at bonnaroo.com/tickets. If there are any tickets left after the presale, a public on-sale will follow. The Manchester, Tennessee festival is set to go down from June 13 to 16.
Find the Bonnaroo 2024 day-by-day lineup rundown and poster below.
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Thursday, June 13
Pretty Lights
Fisher
BigXthaPlug
Disco Lines
Durand Bernarr
Eggy
Geese
Gwar
The Heavy Heavy
HoneyLuv
it’s murph
Matt Maltese
Medium Build
Michigander
Militarie Gun
Nation of Language
Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive
Ocie Elliott
Oliver Heldens
Róisín Murphy
Say She She
Sid Sriram
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Friday, June 14
Post Malone
Maggie Rogers
Khruangbin
Seven Lions
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Dominic Fike
Lizzy McAlpine
Interpol
T-Pain
Svdden Death
TV Girl
Gary Clark Jr.
The Mars Volta
Faye Webster
Key Glock
Thundercat
Lovejoy
ISOxo
Grouplove
David Kushner
The Japanese House
Dr. Fresch
49 Winchester
MIKE
Larkin Poe
Shy FX
Bonny Light Horseman
Baby Queen
Mdou Moctar
Jessica Audiffred
Half Moon Run
Hamdi
LYNY
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Saturday, June 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Cage The Elephant
Melanie Martinez
Cigarettes After Sex
Diplo
Jon Batiste
Reneé Rapp
Parcels
Idles
Brittany Howard
Sean Paul
Knock2
Ethel Cain
Gregory Alan Isakov
The Teskey Brothers
BADBADNOTGOOD
Teezo Touchdown
Whyte Fang
Bakar
d4vd
The Maine
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
Kasablanca
Neil Frances
Tanner Usrey
Ryan Beatty
MIKE
Trousdale
Vandelux
LOVRA
Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Sunday, June 16
Fred Again..
Megan Thee Stallion
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Two Friends
Carly Rae Jepsen
Joey Badass
Goth Babe
Galantis
Taking Back Sunday
Ashnikko
Four Tet
Charles Wesley Godwin
Milky Chance
Chappell Roan
Greensky Bluegrass
The Garden
Yves Tumor
The Beaches
Jake Wesley Rogers
S.G. Goodman
Libianca
TSHA
Irreversible Entanglements
Armand Hammer
Veggi
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup poster
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.