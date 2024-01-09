The top of the year usually marks the unofficial start of festival season, as that’s when the major events tend to start rolling out their lineups. Now, one of North America and the world’s biggest events, Bonnaroo, has unveiled its 2024 lineup.

It’s led by headlining sets from Pretty Lights and Fisher on Thursday, June 13; Post Malone on Friday the 14th; Red Hot Chili Peppers on Saturday the 15th; and Fred Again.. on Sunday the 16th.

Elsewhere on the poster are Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Badass, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr., TV Girl, Thundercat, Ashnikko, Brittany Howard, and more.

As for tickets, presale begins on January 11 at 10 a.m. CT, and those interested can sign up for a presale passcode at bonnaroo.com/tickets. If there are any tickets left after the presale, a public on-sale will follow. The Manchester, Tennessee festival is set to go down from June 13 to 16.

Find the Bonnaroo 2024 day-by-day lineup rundown and poster below.