Post Malone Is The Official Record Store Day Ambassador For 2025

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the 2025 edition of Record Store Day is set to be held on April 12. Every year, RSD organizers also appoint a celebrity ambassador to be the face of the annual campaign, and it was just announced that for 2025, that honor will go to Post Malone.

In a statement, Malone said:

“What an honor, I can’t believe I was chosen to be Record Store Day’s Ambassador for 2025. Record Store Day is so important and I really hope to do my part to keep it alive. We love hitting local shops when we’re on the road, seeing all the crazy artwork, the whole energy in a record store is just super inspiring. I feel at home. It’s really an unexplainable feeling to hit up a shop and dig through crates, just see what grabs your eye. You can be looking for something super specific and end up finding something totally different. It’s the best. Keep supporting y’all and let’s keep records and these local shops going strong. Happy Record Store Day everybody!”

The list of exclusive Record Store Day releases has not been unveiled yet, but there should at least be something special from Malone, given that he’s this year’s ambassador.