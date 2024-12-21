Last month, the 2025 Grammys nomination list was officially revealed. However, due to recent album credit updates two musicians just secured another nods.

In the Grammy Update Center it was announced that both Charli XCX and Post Malone’s name were added to this coming ceremony’s Best Recording Package category for their respective projects (Charli XCX’s brat and Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion).

Although both albums were previously nominated, neither musician received credit for artistic direction. But this was recently changed, which sparked the modified nomination. The art directors behind The Avett Brothers’ self-titled, William Clark Green’s Baker Hotel, Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition), The Muddy Basin Ramblers’ Jug Band Millionaire, and iWhoiWhoo’s Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease.

With the new nomination, Charli XCX and Post Malone bring their overall total to eight. This means the pair officially surpassed Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar for the second most nominated artists at the 2025 Grammys. Charli XCX is nominated for Best Music Video (“360”), Best Dance/Electronic Album (brat), Best Dance Pop Recording (“Von Dutch”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Guess”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Apple”), Album Of The Year (brat), and Record Of The Year (“360”).

While Post Malone is nominated for Best Music Video (“Fortnight”), Best Country Album (F-1 Trillion), Best Country Song (“I Had Some Help”), Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“I Had Some Help”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Levii’S Jeans”), Song Of The Year (“Fortnight”), and Record Of The Year (“Fortnight”).

The 2025 Grammys are scheduled to broadcast live on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Find more information here.