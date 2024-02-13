The music world has been largely focused on Usher and Taylor Swift recently, with Usher’s big Super Bowl weekend and Swift’s major Grammy wins (and her big Super Bowl weekend, too). Post Malone has been quietly crushing it over the past few days, too, though. He sang “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, and now it was just announced today (February 13) that Malone is in director Doug Liman’s remake of Road House (credited by his real name, Austin Post).

Malone will play the role of Carter. Here’s Malone’s new character poster, as shared by Prime Video:

Come and get it. pic.twitter.com/2a1TS5X7vK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 13, 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars in the movie, seems pretty jazzed to have Malone on board. On Instagram after the news was announced, Gyllenhaal wrote, “A man of many talents. To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse @postmalone !”

The three-slide post features a selfie of the two of them, a video of the pair in happy conversation together, and them goofing around on set.

Malone has been gradually expanding his acting resume in recent years. He had roles in 2020’s Spenser Confidential and 2021’s Wrath Of Man, as well as a voice role in 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.