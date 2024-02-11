Taylor Swift has been a fixture in this year’s football coverage. But with the season coming to a close after Super Bowl LVIII, the “You’re Losing Me” singer’s presence on sports TV will come to a close. Several football fanatics are happy to say good riddance. But some are going to miss the Swift fan cam, including Adele.

On February 10, during her latest show, Adele showed her support for Swift becoming a card-carrying member of the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom. She also took a moment to rip haters a new one for bashing her supporting her beau, Travis Kelce.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them,” she said. “…and all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f*cking life.”

Adele talking about Taylor Swift tonight at her show "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them….and all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a fvcking life" pic.twitter.com/ffcTDoZ4Hw — Sam (@adeleisnumber1) February 11, 2024

Adele isn’t the only one using their platform to shame trolls. Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith, David Letterman, and even Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes have shown love for Swift’s dedication to the game. Even sports fanatic Drake (who also gets a ton of sh*t from despite fans bases, thanks to the ‘Drake Curse‘) has pulled inspiration from Swift, or at least it appears so when he announced his final bet for Super Bowl LVIII.