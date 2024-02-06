Post Malone Parties With A Genie And A T-Rex In An Over-The-Top Super Bowl Ad For Bud Light

There is perhaps no artist better suited for a Bud Light endorsement than Post Malone, who has been sponsored on a tour by the beer brand, appeared on special edition cans, and hosted a New Year’s Eve livestream produced by it (with Jack Harlow in tow, naturally).

So, a Post Malone-starring Bud Light Super Bowl commercial is not only a no-brainer, it might just be the highest form of art available to modern audiences (aside from this, of course).

The plot — such as it is — revolves around a “Bud Light Genie” who pops out of an ice cold bottle and immediately begins granting all sorts of over-the-top wishes, from invisibility and “Peyton Manning as a best friend” to a house party with Posty himself. And a T-rex. That was Posty’s wish.

Interestingly enough, Post Malone will also be included in the sporting festivities on Super Bowl Sunday. He’s billed to sing “America The Beautiful” — which I sort of can’t wait to hear. Let Post do the National Anthem next year, cowards. He was also recently tapped by the one and only Taylor Swift to appear on her surprise album, The Tortured Poets Department, along with Florence + The Machine (am I going to actually listen to a Taylor Swift album this year??? YIKES).

Watch Post Malone’s Bud Light Super Bowl commercial up top.