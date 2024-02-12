It’s been a pretty fantastic run lately for the pop culture power couple that is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Last weekend (not this past weekend, the one before), Swift won some Grammys, including Album Of The Year, and announced a new album. Then, yesterday (February 11), Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in overtime. Both halves of the super-couple logged the biggest possible achievements in their respective fields, just a few days apart. Not a bad week!

After the Super Bowl, there was of course much celebrating on the field. Swift was in attendance and when she found her way to Kelce, they shared a nice moment. The two had a lot of hugs and kisses, Swift shared in Kelce’s joy with some encouraging words, and overall, two uber-successful and by all accounts uber-nice people got to enjoy an awesome time together.

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The fun didn’t stop there, though. Later in the evening, the two were spotted at a post-Super Bowl celebration with teammates, friends, and family. One adorable clip sees Swift and Kelce dancing to a club-ready remix of Swift’s “Love Story,” singing the song to each other and kissing. Elsewhere, the two sang “You Belong With Me” to each other from across the room and it was also cute.

🎥| You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess pic.twitter.com/pMyPMMm3DY — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

📲| Taylor and Travis dedicating "You Belong With Me" to each other pic.twitter.com/lgJLTZZNOP — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

So yeah, pretty good week for the Swift/Kelce squad!