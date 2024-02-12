Everyone has their personal reasons for tuning into the Super Bowl LVIII. Of course, the avid football fanatics are locked in to see which franchise takes home the Vince Lombardi trophy. Music lovers couldn’t care less about the game. Most are dialed in for Usher’s highly anticipated Halftime Show performance.

But before that, a few notable musicians warmed the Las Vegas crowd up for its pre-game festivities. Post Malone dropped in for a gentle rendition of “America The Beautiful.” As a proud musical rockstar, Malone shed his rigid persona to bring forth the delicate essence of the hymn.

Of course, Malone added his creative touches to the traditional record, but he met the mark with his acoustic guitar in tow. Viewers at home took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer their glowing reviews of Malone’s performance.

“Ngl, that was actually better than I expected! A solid 7/10,” wrote one viewer.

“Wow, that’s awesome,” penned another.

Before his set, Malone shared that he was fighting back nerves. “I’m very nervous,” he said. “But excited, I’m excited. It’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage.”

Rewatch Post Malone’s full performance below, courtesy of the NFL.