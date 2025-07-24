Today, I learned that PUP is actually an acronym, which stands for Pathetic Use of Potential (give me a break, my beat is usually hip-hop). I learned this thanks to their return to NPR Music and its Tiny Desk Concert series, proving once again the utility and positive use of the potential of public broadcast radio.

That potential is now being threatened by some truly disgusting policy decisions from our wannabe overlords. If you want to continue to see cool stuff like PUP’s NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert, you’re going to have to show your support for public information with your wallet and not just your tweets. Donate to your local station and google your local House and Senate reps to yell at them about this and all the other stuff they’ve gotten wrong this year as often as you possibly can.

And, yes, the concert — which marks their first official appearance at NPR after doing their last one from home — is very cool. The Canadian pop-punkers open with “Morbid Stuff” from their 2019 album of the same name, rock right into their 2022 The Unraveling of PUPTheBand single “Robot Writes a Love Song,” and jump into “Hallways” from their new album Who Will Look After The Dogs?, which they released this May. After returning to Morbid Stuff with “Kids,” they cross the finish line with “Hunger for Death” from Who Will Look After The Dogs?

Watch PUP’s latest NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert above.