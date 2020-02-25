Pusha T Starts A New Record Label And Releases Its First Project

Pusha T is taking the experience he gained working as president of GOOD Music and striking out on his own. The multi-hyphenate rapper and businessman’s latest venture is a record label called Heir Wave Music Group. With Heir Wave, Pusha hopes to highlight artists from his native Virginia, beginning with Petersburg rapper Kahri 1k. Heir Wave released Kahri’s debut project, The Ghost Of Pecan Acres, at the end of last month, with video from the release party at Defiant Studios emerging this week. Check out Pusha T’s introduction of his new artist above and Kahri’s debut project below.

Speaking about the creation of his new label, Pusha said: “Now that we got this label, I’m trying to also establish a circuit you can all call your own,” he explained. “Just all over Virginia. I felt like Kahri and Kahri’s project would be a great one to start this whole campaign.” Pusha will continue to help highlight his home state’s talent with his participation in Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival, for which he’s booked along with his brother No Malice for a Clipse reunion.

There’s no word on whether he’ll maintain his position at GOOD Music. He’s certainly busy enough with sponsorships, running a ramen bar, and being a new father, let alone beefing with Drake and Lil Wayne. Best of luck to him as he launches his latest endeavor. Listen to Kahri 1K’s The Ghost Of Pecan Acres above.