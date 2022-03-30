Pusha T’s been having a great 2022 year so far. He kicked it off by releasing “Diet Coke,” his first official single since the summer of 2019. The track was co-produced by Kanye West and 88 Keys and it also arrived with a black and white video that featured Pusha and Kanye dancing together. The song was the presumed lead single from his upcoming fourth solo album It’s Not Dry Yet, but before giving us more music from that project, Pusha teamed up with DJ and fashion designer Nigo for their song “Hear Me Clearly,” which they just released a music video for.

The new visual for “Hear Me Clearly” is led by Pusha and it kicks off with him walking onto what seems like a normal construction site. Soon, we see that the site is actually a drug operation center and it’s one that Pusha seems to be in charge of. For the remainder of the video, Pusha stacks his collections of drugs high while enjoying his time with friends and a cast of women.

“Hear Me Clearly” was one of four singles that was released prior to the arrival of Nigo’s sophomore album I Know Nigo! The project dropped with 11 songs and features from Tyler The Creator, ASAP Rocky, Gunna, Pharrell, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, and more.

You can watch the video for “Hear Me Clearly” above.

I Know NIGO! is out now via Republic Records. You can stream it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.