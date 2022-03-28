Lil Uzi Vert and Nigo take an expensive shopping trip in the video for “Heavy,” from the BAPE designer’s new album, I Know Nigo. They’re joined by ASAP Rocky, who also appears on the album on the songs “Arya” and “Lost And Found Freestyle,” and accompanies them into Jacob & Co. after joining Uzi for some dismissive trash talk outside the store. “Y’all just started getting fly,” Uzi sneers. “Y’all n****s just started coming outside, too,” Rocky confirms. The rest of the video is a blur of bling, with Rocky and Uzi stunting aside a stoic, masked Nigo.

I Know Nigo, which dropped on Friday, March 25, is the DJ’s first solo album since 2005’s Nigo Presents: Return Of The Ape Sounds. Co-executive produced by Nigo’s longtime friend Pharrell Williams (a Bathing Ape early adopter since the late ’90s), the album also features contributions from frequent collaborators Clipse, Gunna, ASAP Ferg, Kid Cudi, the late Pop Smoke, Tyler The Creator, and Nigo’s own hip-hop group, Teriyaki Boyz, who last released an album in 2009 with Serious Japanese.

Watch Nigo and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Heavy” video above.

