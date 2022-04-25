Kanye West and Kid Cudi had a very public fallout at the top of the year, just weeks before Kanye released his eleventh album Donda 2. Their beef, which is still alive today, was centered on Kanye’s frustration with Cudi and Pete Davidson’s friendship, and because of that, Kanye announced that Cudi would not appear on Donda 2. More recently, Kanye and Cudi appeared together on Pusha T’s “Rock N Roll” on his newly-released It’s Almost Dry album, leaving many to believe that the two patched up their differences. However, Cudi made it clear that the beef was very much alive.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Pusha T shared his thoughts on Kanye and Cudi’s fallout. “It f*cking sucks,” Pusha said. “You know Cudi is my f*cking brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing … it gets public.” He continued, “It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super-fu**ed up.”

Pusha later recalled the “great energy” that was in the studio when the trio collaborated for “Rock N Roll,” a record that samples Beyonce’s “1+1.” “The day we made this record, everybody was so f*cking happy,” he said. “Ye’s chopping the Beyoncé sample, Cudi happens to come in that day. We see each other, and I hadn’t seen him in a while. He’s like, ‘I gotta get on a record. Are you crazy?’ Cudi did, like, three or four different references. Beyoncé cleared the sample. There was so much great energy around the making of that record.”

You can listen to “Rock N Roll” in the video above and check out Pusha’s full interview on Vulture here.

