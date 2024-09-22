Quavo is flying high following the release of his latest single, which features a Lenny Kravitz sample. However, a new lawsuit has reportedly crashed landed on the “Himothy” rapper’s celebration parade.

According to TMZ, Quavo is being sued for copyright infringement over his 2018 song, “Bubble Gum.” In court documents obtained by the outlet, underground rapper L.Mont (real name Lamount London) accused Quavo of stealing his track by the same name.

L.Mont claimed that after he served as an official opener for a Migos (Quavo’s former group) and 2 Chainz concert on February 6, 2016, he passed off a CD of the song in question. He then said he was shocked to hear Quavo’s version, which he believes contains elements of his record’s lyrics, arrangement, and melody.

Although the song was released two years following their alleged encounter at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre, L.Mont argued that the similarities are undeniable. After years of watching the track gain popularity, L.Mont is taking action to be paid for his supposed creative influence. L.Mont is seeking financial damages for an undisclosed amount.

On the other hand, users online have begun to slam L.Mont’s case as opportunistic stating it doesn’t slightly mirror Quavo’s record. Listen to both songs below. Quavo has not yet issued a public response to the filing.