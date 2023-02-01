Rap fans haven’t seen Quavo perform since the death of his brother-in-arms Takeoff, who was shot and killed last Halloween. He’ll make his return to the stage this Sunday, during the 2023 Grammys; fittingly, he’ll do so to pay tribute to Takeoff during the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment. He’s billed to perform his emotive song “Without You” along with contemporary worship group Maverick City Music.

The Recording Academy announced the performers this afternoon. In addition to Quavo, the lineup includes Bonnie Raitt, who will sing “Songbird” for Christine McVie with Mick Fleetwood and Sheryl Crow, and Kacey Musgraves, who will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Loretta Lynn.

The 2023 Grammys are set to air live at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on Sunday, February 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah in his third outing in the role, with presenters to include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain, among others. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Despite curtailing his musical activity in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Quavo was recently seen enjoying the College Football Playoff National Championship game, which his Georgia Bulldogs won handily against the TCU Horned Frogs.