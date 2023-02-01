quavo
Getty Image
Music

Quavo Will Honor Takeoff In The Grammys’ ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Along With Gospel Band Maverick City Music

Rap fans haven’t seen Quavo perform since the death of his brother-in-arms Takeoff, who was shot and killed last Halloween. He’ll make his return to the stage this Sunday, during the 2023 Grammys; fittingly, he’ll do so to pay tribute to Takeoff during the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment. He’s billed to perform his emotive song “Without You” along with contemporary worship group Maverick City Music.

The Recording Academy announced the performers this afternoon. In addition to Quavo, the lineup includes Bonnie Raitt, who will sing “Songbird” for Christine McVie with Mick Fleetwood and Sheryl Crow, and Kacey Musgraves, who will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Loretta Lynn.

The 2023 Grammys are set to air live at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on Sunday, February 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah in his third outing in the role, with presenters to include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain, among others. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Despite curtailing his musical activity in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Quavo was recently seen enjoying the College Football Playoff National Championship game, which his Georgia Bulldogs won handily against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of January 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×