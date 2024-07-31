Today (July 30), Vice President Kamala Harris brought her 2024 campaign trail down to the Dirty South. During the Atlanta, Georgia stop at the Georgia State Convocation Center, she had a few notable entertainers popped and show their support (fitting as it is one of the country’s musical hubs).

In between her performance set, Megan Thee Stallion verbalized her endorsement for the presidential hopeful. But at the podium, Quavo delivered an equally fiery speech. The “Mink” rapper revealed that his support for Harris boils down to her stance on ending gun violence, a heartbreaking issue that has directly impacted him.

In October 2022, Quavo’s nephew and longtime collaborator, Takeoff (of Migos & Unc And Phew) was tragically gunned down in Houston, Texas.

Watch Quavo’s speech video from Kamala Harris’ Atlanta rally and read the transcript below.

If y’all don’t know me, I got by the name of Quavo. Born and raised in the North side of Atlanta, the home of the Migos. This city has always been home to me. From playing in the streets to, and you know, nurturing me to teaching me how to be the man that I am standing before you today. So, I mean one of the issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence. You can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you not in the field or the heart of it. So, one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business. From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today. So, it’s only right in the birthplace of the culture, it’s also the same place where we launched the first African-American woman to run for president. Yeah, we changing the culture again. So, if you never voted before make sure that you get out and vote right now because this the real one. And in the words of my brother Takeoff, let me get a Kamala.