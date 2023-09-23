When Lenny Kravitz first sang “All of my life, where have you been? / I wonder if I’ll ever see you again” on his 2000 hit single, “Again,” he was likely referring to a past love. But fans of Kravitz — as well as fans of memes — get to see a familiar favorite again.

Today (September 23), Kravitz made his debut on TikTok, with the legendary scarf. You know, the giant scarf. The scarf that launched a thousand memes.

In his first-ever TikTok, Kravitz is seen walking toward the camera wearing the scarf, saying “Grab your big scarf. It’s the first day of fall.”

Kravitz was first seen photographed wearing the scarf back in 2012, while he was out running errands, as photographed above. However, the size of the scarf spawned many a joke and meme on the internet. Some fans have even photoshopped the picture, growing the scarf larger and larger over time.

He has addressed the memes on several occasions, including a 2020 interview with GQ, in which he said “You look at some of those [images] and it’s just like, ‘Okay guys, the scarf is three times bigger than it really is in this picture, but it was big and it was cold.’”

But thankfully, it seems like he recalls this memory fondly.

You can see a clip on the TikTok above.