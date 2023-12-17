offset and quavo fight
Surviving Migos Members Slammed Users Online For Tastelessly Joking About Takeoff’s Death Amidst Cardi B Drama

It’s no fun when a family feuds, but it gets particularly nasty when the public gets involved. After Cardi B accused her estranged husband, Offset, of wrongdoing during an explosive Instagram Live, fans quickly began to take sides. Despite denying rumors that he was romantically connected to Chrisean Rock, people online have begun to flood Offset’s social media comment sections with nasty messages.

Although the personal attacks haven’t phased him, Offset put his foot down when people began to turn their attention to the late Migos member Takeoff. In a disgusting attempt to hurt Offset, several accounts made tasteless jokes about Takeoff’s tragic death. On Saturday, December 16, Offset reached his boiling point.

“Fan wishing death on Takeoff is crazy. Y’all lil ass better chill,” wrote Offset.

He later posted, “Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother and would like for his name not to be brought up.”

Quavo also chimed in on the matter, coming to the defense of his late nephew. “Nephew ain’t wit the soap opera. LONG LIVE Rocket 🚀 🙏🏾 pray for y’all tho,” he wrote.

