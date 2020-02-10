Rage Against The Machine Unveils An Expansive Reunion Tour With Run The Jewels

Veteran alt-rockers Rage Against The Machine are officially getting the band back together for a massive reunion tour. After teasing a reunion late last year, the group has confirmed 40 tour stops throughout North America and the UK. Legendary rap duo Run The Jewels will join the band for most headlining dates to support their highly-anticipated album RTJ4, which will arrive before the tour kicks off in the spring.
According to a statement on the band’s website, the reunion tour will benefit local charities and organizations on each stop. “Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.”
Check out Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour dates below.
03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
03/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
Tickets for Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour go on sale 02/13. Get them here.