Rage Against The Machine Unveils An Expansive Reunion Tour With Run The Jewels

Veteran alt-rockers Rage Against The Machine are officially getting the band back together for a massive reunion tour. After teasing a reunion late last year, the group has confirmed 40 tour stops throughout North America and the UK. Legendary rap duo Run The Jewels will join the band for most headlining dates to support their highly-anticipated album RTJ4, which will arrive before the tour kicks off in the spring.

According to a statement on the band’s website, the reunion tour will benefit local charities and organizations on each stop. “Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.”

Check out Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour dates below.

03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

03/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

Tickets for Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour go on sale 02/13. Get them here.