Rapsody Teams Up With Madlib For ‘MadRaps,’ A Fiery Two-Song EP

Is a two-song release a double single or an EP? This is a question that has plagued me for a while, but it’s relevant right now because Rapsody has teamed up with LA producer Madlib for two new songs, and they’ve packaged it as an “EP” called MadRaps.

Here’s the thing: When the music is this good, you can call it whatever you want. Both tracks find Rap deep in her bag, reeling off her usual tongue-twisted, brain-teasing rhymes. On “Daddy’s Girl,” she boasts about her Grammy and defies music industry double standards, writing, “Used to judge me, call me ugly, still I never change my face.” You can check that one out up top.

Meanwhile, on “Avon Thru The Wire,” Rap manipulates her voice to split perspectives in a narrative about a life not-so-well lived. As her own outlook reasserts itself, she exhorts the first speaker, “It’s for you to believe, it’s for you to achieve / It’s still time for you.” Listen below:

Whether you call it an EP or a double single, MadRaps marks Rapsody’s first release since her vulnerable 2024 album, Please Don’t Cry. She also recently appeared on Joey Badass’ new single “Still” with Ab-Soul and joins them both on the upcoming Dark Aura Tour.

Madlib, meanwhile, is bouncing back after losing “decades of music” along with his home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. He’s also working on Montana with Freddie Gibbs, a follow-up to their previous collabs Piñata and Bandana.

You can listen to both songs from the MadRaps EP above.