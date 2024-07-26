In the video for Ravyn Lenae‘s new song “One Wish,” the burgeoning R&B star finds parallels in the present and past as she reflects on her struggles to connect with the men in her life. Opening with a flashback to her father leaving her behind, the stylish video makes connections between this abandonment and her grown-up relationships, with a series of men who mirror his affinity for classic cars and flashy watches — and trouble communicating his feelings. Childish Gambino appears on track to voice the internal concerns of one man, showing how the problem cuts both ways.

Donald Glover recently released his final album as Childish Gambino, but the alter ego isn’t going away quietly. In addition to this feature with Ravyn Lenae, Gambino also appeared on Kaytranada’s new album, albeit on a song that the producer has been teasing during his DJ sets for years. Glover also reissued his unfinished 2020 album 3.15.20 as Atavista, adding two new features, Summer Walker and Young Nudy, along with remixed tracks.

“One Wish” appears on Lenae’s upcoming second album Bird’s Eye, which is out on August 9 via Atlantic. She already released three singles, “Love Is Blind,” “Love Me Not,” and “Dream Girl.” You can watch the “One Wish” video above.