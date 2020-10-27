I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it seems there’s a bit of a generational gap when it comes to hip-hop. Old rappers sometimes don’t like new rappers and new rappers often don’t even know who old rappers are. Hip-hop no longer has a monoculture and now there are 40-plus years of classic records and personal faves to sort through, so it’s harder than ever to find common ground.

But that’s exactly what Uproxx is trying to do with our new show, React Like You Know. Each week, we’ll sit our group of panelists down and show them an old-school video they may have never seen before to capture their honest reactions. Maybe they’ll be funny, maybe they’ll be insightful, and maybe they’ll prove that some classics never die, even if MTV and BET video countdowns are a thing of the past.

This week, Blac Chyna, Guapdad 4000, Lil Keed, and NLE Choppa check out the rainbow-hued video for Lil Kim’s 1997 hit “Crush On You” featuring Lil Cease. While this song’s an undeniable dance floor filler in real life, some of our rappers, like Guapdad, admit they’ve never actually seen the video — even though they’ve seen all of Kim’s iconic looks from it (I’m thinking Beyonce’s Halloween costumes from a couple of years ago).

Watch the first episode of React Like You Know above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.