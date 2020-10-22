Lil Keed Gives A Slippery Performance Of ‘Fox 5’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

After releasing his second studio album Trapped On Cleveland 3 in August, YSL Records rapper Lil Keed brings a slippery performance of the album’s lead single “Fox 5” to UPROXX Sessions. It’s an unadorned performance but to be honest, any extras would only distract from the magnetic energy Keed gives off throughout, justifying the electric buzz that’s surrounded him since he received Drake’s blessing at his tour stop in LA last year.

Like the rest of Young Thug’s signees, Keed hails from Atlanta and takes plenty of inspiration from his label bossman’s unique flow. He and his brother Lil Gotit were signed to YSL Records early, although Keed truly started to build his buzz with 2019’s Long Live Mexico mixtape. He contended for the 10th spot on XXL‘s 2019 Freshman Class cover, finally earning that achievement on this year’s list, shortly after releasing the video for “Fox 5” featuring Gunna.

Watch Lil Keed’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Fox 5” above.

Trapped On Cleveland 3 is out now via 300 Entertainment / Young Stoner Stoner Life Records. Get it here.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..

Lil Keed is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.