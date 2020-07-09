Guapdad 4000 Kicks Off The Next Era Of ‘UPROXX Sessions’ With ‘Greedy’

UPROXX Sessions returns this week to kick off another round of raucous live performances straight from the bathroom set at our California offices. This time around, buzzing Bay Area alliteration aficionado Guapdad 4000 drops in to share his new song, “Greedy” from his quarantine-recorded EP, Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1.

Guapdad’s performance is sure to become a Sessions favorite as Guap uses the track to detail the motivations behind his life’s moves, from scamming to rapping and the work ethic that has made him one of the more exciting newcomers to the rap game in a minute. “It all started with the Sidekicks, you know the swipe flick, I was snaggin’ them fools,” he recalls, “Upgraded to the iPods, cameras, tripods, I was grabbin’ ’em too.” “Greedy” may be the perfect introduction to the man who calls himself the Ferragamo Falcon, Valentino Viper, Stone Cold Steve Flossin, and Shia Labustdown.

Watch Guapdad 4000’s performance of “Greedy” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.